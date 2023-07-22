Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

