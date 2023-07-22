Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,125,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,987 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

