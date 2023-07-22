Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 20,200 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.