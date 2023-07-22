Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.85.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,097 shares of company stock worth $3,110,295. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

