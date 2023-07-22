Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SONY opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

