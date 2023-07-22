Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.1 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.