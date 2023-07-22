Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.66 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

