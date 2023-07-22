CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.