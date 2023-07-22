Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,303 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 502,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 324,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 509.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

