Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,936 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 164.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $119.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,653 shares of company stock worth $5,749,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

