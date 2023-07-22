Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $414.32 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.