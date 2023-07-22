Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDC opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

