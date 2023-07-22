Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $245.93 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $252.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.70.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

