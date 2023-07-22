iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 56,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 71,154 shares.The stock last traded at $109.40 and had previously closed at $109.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $896.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,032,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,434,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

