Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 488,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

