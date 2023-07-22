DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.60.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,500. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

