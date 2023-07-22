Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall Sells 10,000 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

Lennar stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lennar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

