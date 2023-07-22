Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

