TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. TriMas has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRS. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TriMas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TriMas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

