Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Up 2.3%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.94 and last traded at $120.92. 145,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,769,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

