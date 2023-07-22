Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Issues Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

