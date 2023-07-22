First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

FDEU stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.