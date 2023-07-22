Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 8th

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $526.50 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 407.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

