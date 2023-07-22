Spirit Airlines, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Shares of SAVE opened at $18.91 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

