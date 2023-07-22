Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.