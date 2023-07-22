PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

