Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $394.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average of $333.71. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

