First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE FIF opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
