Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on August 7th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

