Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Netflix also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.64 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.18 and its 200 day moving average is $360.25.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after buying an additional 516,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.