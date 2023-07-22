First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 175,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

