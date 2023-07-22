First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $10.99.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
