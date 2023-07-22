Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 141.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.4%.

CEQP stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 84,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after buying an additional 121,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

