Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 139.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 118,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 479.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

