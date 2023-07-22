Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on August 4th

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NYSE DELL opened at $53.56 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

