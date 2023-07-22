First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Plans Dividend of $0.14

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.