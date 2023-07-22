HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Issues Earnings Results

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.
HMN Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HMNF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. HMN Financial has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $86.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
HMN Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
