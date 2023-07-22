IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

