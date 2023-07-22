Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $20.77 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

