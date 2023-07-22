First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.84 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.