First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

FMY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

