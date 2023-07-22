First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTQI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

