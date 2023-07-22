First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.50 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1,540.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

