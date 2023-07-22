First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 31st

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.85 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

