First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on July 31st

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HISF opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

