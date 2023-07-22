Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Declares GBX 1.95 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

EGL stock opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.48) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 179 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,052.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485.39 ($1,942.19). Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

