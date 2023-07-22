Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BBH)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

BBH stock opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £832.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2,168.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.50. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.68 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.23 ($2.40).

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bellevue Healthcare Trust news, insider Tony Young bought 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £5,343.89 ($6,987.30). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.