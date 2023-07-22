Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 9.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31. 3,993,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,202,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,654,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,385,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 39,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $71,772.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,256,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,648.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,654,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,385,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281,175 shares of company stock worth $2,186,967 over the last 90 days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

