DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 2.5% Higher

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.72. 13,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 94,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $663.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.27 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

