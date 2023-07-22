Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 7.6 %
NYSE:GOL opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
See Also
