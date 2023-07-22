Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:GOL opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

