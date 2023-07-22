UBS Group Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

